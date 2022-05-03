Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Do hurricanes form on the equator?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While hurricane season begins June 1st, the last 6 seasons have had a named storm to form in May. Typically, early season storms form off the Southeast US coast or over the Gulf of Mexico. Do you think hurricanes ever form over the equator?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 3 (WITN)

Hint: This question refers to how the spin of the Earth affects air currents. See the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 3 (WITN)

No, hurricanes don’t form on the equator because there is no coriolis force. This force causes the spin of air as it flows into an updraft of air making showers. When you look at a drain, water spins down because of the coriolis force. This force is zero at the equator and grows the farther from the equator you go. The Northern Hemisphere of the Earth spins in one direction, while the Southern Hemisphere spins in the opposite direction. Most hurricanes need to be about 10 degrees North latitude or higher to have enough spin to form. - Phillip Williams

