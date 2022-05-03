Peace Officers Memorial Day in Rocky Mount

EDGEGOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday is the 37th annual Peace Officers Memorial Day and the state attorney general’s office is set to host a ceremony in Rocky Mount.

The ceremony is meant to honor law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event is open to all agencies and the public.

It will take place at the Englewood Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on the North Carolina justice academy’s YouTube channel.

