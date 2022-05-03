Pasquotank County leaders vote to give more power to citizens review board

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County is taking steps to give more power to a Citizens Advisory Council or CAC. That council of 13 was formed at the request of the NAACP after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr last year. He was shot by Pasquotank County deputies. His death was followed by weeks of protest in Elizabeth City.

WITN talked to county commissioners on both sides of the issue along with NAACP leaders to get their take.

“It is a step in the right direction,” said Pasquotank County NAACP President Keith Rivers in reference to the council voting in favor of sending legislation to the state that would increase the CAC’s power.

County commissioners voted Monday night to give the CAC the ability to review citizen complaints, including personnel files associated with them. This would only apply when the citizen who submitted the complaint doesn’t agree with the sheriff’s decision and decides to appeal. The council’s ruling would then go back to the sheriff.

“The sheriff would still have the last ‘say so’ in the matter,” explained Rivers.

Some, like County Commissioner Jonathan Meads, feel it would give the council too much power.

“My problem with them looking into personnel files is that none of these board members have had any background checks whatsoever. And they’re gonna be looking into these files, sheriff’s deputy files, and if this information gets leaked, we’re gonna have more problems,” Meads said.

However, others feel background checks aren’t necessary for those positions.

“We have applications that are turned in to sit on certain boards like Economic Development Board, Airport Authority Board, and they fit in that category. This is just a unique board,” explained County Chairman Lloyd Griffin III.

Meads also feels the CAC’s decisions would have too much influence on the sheriff’s ruling afterward.

“Ultimately the sheriff is gonna have to side with the CAC board in my opinion because it’s given this kind of authority,” he expressed.

Griffin, on the other hand, feels this is a positive move for the community as a whole.

“There are other sheriff’s departments across the nation that are doing it, and somebody has to be first and this is an opportunity,” he said. The CAC will not only be tasked with reviewing citizen complaints if the state passes the bill. Plans for the council include members taking part in ride-alongs with deputies and taking part in training to give them a further understanding of deputies and the reasoning behind their decisions and actions.

It’s important to note that four cities in the state - Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro - have citizen review boards with the authority to access records associated with citizen complaints. This would be the first county in the state to have it.

It’s now in the state’s hands to decide. They’ll review the issue in their short legislative session starting on May 18.

