Man charged with stolen gun and driving with suspended license

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been charged in Roanoke Rapids after driving with a suspended license and a stolen gun.

Roanoke Rapids police were conducting a traffic stop at Georgia Avenue and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

During the stop they found Toquan Garrett driving with a suspended license, with probable cause police searched the car and found a firearm in the backseat.

Police later learned the gun was reported stolen in the Halifax County area on October 22, 2021.

Garrett was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.