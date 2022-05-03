Man charged with stolen gun and driving with suspended license
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been charged in Roanoke Rapids after driving with a suspended license and a stolen gun.
Roanoke Rapids police were conducting a traffic stop at Georgia Avenue and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.
During the stop they found Toquan Garrett driving with a suspended license, with probable cause police searched the car and found a firearm in the backseat.
Police later learned the gun was reported stolen in the Halifax County area on October 22, 2021.
Garrett was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and driving while license revoked.
