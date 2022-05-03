Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new executive director of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce has been named.

Vickie E. Jones of Kinston was recently selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors to replace Craig Hill, who had served in the role since Jan. 1, 2020. She’ll begin in the position on May 16 and work with Hill, who will formally retire on May 31.

Chamber board president Becky Whittington said she knew replacing Hill — a Lenoir County legend who has served as a teacher, coach, school principal, and county commissioner — was going to be a challenge, but she and her board have extreme confidence in Jones.

“We knew right away (Jones) was the one to take over,” Whittington said. “Vickie loves Kinston and Lenoir County and her work history shows she has a proven set of skills to serve our community well and continue the growth of our Chamber.”

Jones has an extensive background in sales and media, including stints as a sales executive with WRNS-FM; as a general sales manager, and as a vice president/general manager with WNCT-TV. She also briefly worked for the local Chamber as the director of membership in 2016 and was most recently a financial advisor with LPL Financial before retiring in January 2021.

Among her goals in her first few months in the position, Jones said she wants to meet with every business and individual member of the Chamber. She said she’s also ready to take on the challenges facing the Chamber after the significant advances made by Hill and his staff.

“Since (Hill) has laid a great foundation, our biggest challenge is to continue to grow the membership,” Jones said. “This particular Chamber has a ton of opportunity in front of it. My job is to uncover that opportunity and to bring local people and businesses into the fold.”

