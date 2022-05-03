Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat index is popping this afternoon

The heat is on this week with needed rain chances as well
First Alert Forecast for May 3, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few storms may roll through our central and northern counties Tuesday evening but most of us will stay dry. If you do catch a storm, you may see 1/4″ of rain and a few small hailstones. The heat will roll on with temperatures near 90 for afternoon highs. The high humidity levels will lift the heat index to the low to mid 90s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered strong storms will be possible both Wednesday and Friday with strong winds and small hail possible. Rainfall totals through the week should run up to 1-2″ for most areas. We won’t end the drought this week, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Temperatures will stay above average through Friday but dip for the weekend. The morning of Mother’s day will bring the return of some refreshingly chilly 50s.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with isolated PM showers/storms. Wind: SW-10. High of 89. Rain chance: 20%.

Wednesday

Staying very warm and muggy with widespread afternoon showers and storms. Wind: SW 10-15+. High 88. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies. Wind: N-7. High 82.

Friday

Variably cloudy with showers and storms becoming likely. Wind SW 10-15. High 83. Rain chance: 60%

Saturday

Morning clouds to partly sunny with a high of 79. Wind: NW 5. Rain chance: 20%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

