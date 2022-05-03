Advertisement

Jacksonville’s Jones commits to division-I UNC Charlotte golf

Co-medalist at 3A East regional on Monday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school regional golf tournaments were decided Monday around the state.

Riverside-Martin won the 1A East team title. D.H. Conley was co-team champion in 4A east. Gray Mitchum, our Sports Spotlight this week, won co-medalist.

In 3A east Jacksonville’s Tyler Jones finished in a tie for medalist. He has had a big week.

Jones shared he has committed to UNC Charlotte for collegiate golf. The division one program just offered him this past week. The 49ers just won their conference team title. Jones was the Big Carolina Conference golfer of the year. He is only a junior for the Cardinals and we will see plenty more of him for years to come. Charlotte is scheduled to join the AAC with ECU soon. Jones will be one of the favorite’s for the state golf meet coming up next Monday and Tuesday.

