Advertisement

Grant helps in the purchase of body cams for Onslow County deputies

Onslow County body cam
Onslow County body cam(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another law enforcement agency in the east will soon be getting body cameras that they say will help with transparency.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a more than $129,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice for their body-worn camera policy and implementation program to be spread over three years.

The sheriff’s office is set to deploy 93 body-worn cameras across various divisions throughout the sheriff’s office.

The office says the deputies will have field testing in various divisions with the body cameras.

Sheriff Hans Miller and District Attorney Ernie Lee say the cameras will benefit those wearing them and the community.

Miller says, “And this was something that law enforcement throughout the nation now is pursuing and getting because I think cameras do not lie. But before I say anything else let me tell you that privacy is our main concern. When you’re out in public, anybody can record but in private areas, they should not be recording.”

Lee says, “The thing I like most about it is, first of all, it helps exonerate the innocent, it helps prove the guilty as being guilty, and I do appreciate that and we’re able to use that in court and know that juries do as well.”

The sheriff’s office says it will hold a public forum for the community about the bodycams. Details about the forum will be made available on the county website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize

Latest News

Homeplace Strawberry Farm
ENC farmers adjust planting techniques during drought
World Asthma Day
Pitt County School District commemorates World Asthma Day
National Small Business Week
National Small Business Week underway
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer