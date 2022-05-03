Grant helps in the purchase of body cams for Onslow County deputies

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Another law enforcement agency in the east will soon be getting body cameras that they say will help with transparency.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a more than $129,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice for their body-worn camera policy and implementation program to be spread over three years.

The sheriff’s office is set to deploy 93 body-worn cameras across various divisions throughout the sheriff’s office.

The office says the deputies will have field testing in various divisions with the body cameras.

Sheriff Hans Miller and District Attorney Ernie Lee say the cameras will benefit those wearing them and the community.

Miller says, “And this was something that law enforcement throughout the nation now is pursuing and getting because I think cameras do not lie. But before I say anything else let me tell you that privacy is our main concern. When you’re out in public, anybody can record but in private areas, they should not be recording.”

Lee says, “The thing I like most about it is, first of all, it helps exonerate the innocent, it helps prove the guilty as being guilty, and I do appreciate that and we’re able to use that in court and know that juries do as well.”

The sheriff’s office says it will hold a public forum for the community about the bodycams. Details about the forum will be made available on the county website.

