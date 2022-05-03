Advertisement

Fugitive arrested in Elizabeth City charged in shootings

Shamont James
Shamont James(Elizabeth City Police)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City Police say a fugitive wanted for several shootings throughout the city has been arrested.

Police say the Elizabeth City Police Department, the United States Marshal’s Carolina Regional FugitiveTask Force, and the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office took 26-year-old Shamont James into custody Monday.

In all, James faces 20 charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, and injury to property.

He was arrested in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City and taken to Albemarle District Jail where bond was set at $844,000.

