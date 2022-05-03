ENC lawmakers react to report Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina lawmakers are sharing their opinion on the possibility of the U.S Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

Nearly 50 years after that ruling, a leaked court draft suggests the U.S Supreme Court could overturn it. If that happens, abortion rights would be in the hands of state legislators.

It’s a situation Democratic State Representative Kandie Smith (District 8) hopes to avoid.

“My reaction to the leak; I’m glad it happened. My reaction to what the leak contains; I’m very disappointed,” Smith said.

Smith made it clear that if the Roe v. Wade ruling is overturned and state legislators ban the right to abortion, she believes the outcome would be disastrous.

“It’s my job to fight for women’s rights and the right to choose. If they would choose what I would, that’s between that woman, her doctor and God.”

Meanwhile, Republican State Representative Chris Humphrey (District 12) was still processing the leaked information from the U.S Supreme Court when we spoke with him over the phone.

“I was very surprised to see a leak out of the Supreme Court,” Humphrey said.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leak on Tuesday.

Though Humphrey didn’t say if he was for or against legal abortion, he feels it should be a decision for the states to make.

“From what I understand each individual state would have the option to allow abortion, ultimately I think those decisions should be made at the state level,” Humphrey said.

According to the court calendar, the next ‘opinions day’ is set for May 16.

