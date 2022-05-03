Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials are investigating a death in Edgecombe County.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the investigation was underway around 8:00 p.m. Monday night and deputies were on the scene at the 5000 block of Nobles Mill Pond Road in Rocky Mount.

WITN is working to gain more information about the investigation.

