Deputies investigate Edgecombe County death

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Law enforcement officials are investigating a death in Edgecombe County.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the investigation was underway around 8:00 p.m. Monday night and deputies were on the scene at the 5000 block of Nobles Mill Pond Road in Rocky Mount.

WITN is working to gain more information about the investigation.

