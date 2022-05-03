Craven Community College celebrates engineering graduates in NC State partnership

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some local students have finished their engineering degrees from NC State while completing their studies entirely on the campus of a local community college.

Seventeen NC State Mechanical Engineering Systems students presented their year-long capstone design project at Craven Community College’s Havelock campus Tuesday.

Faculty, students, and alumni celebrated this year’s graduates as well as the 10th anniversary of the program.

The program started when managers at Fleet Readiness Center East, which supports military aviation, contacted NC State about establishing a local program that would produce homegrown engineers.

A decade later the program is celebrating 75 professional engineers who are all working here locally.

Mike Howell completed his engineering degree and says, “I got out of the Marine Corps in 2019 and I transitioned straight to the program. I didn’t have to move at all. I just commute from Richlands about an hour away, and it’s great.”

This year’s class will officially graduate this Friday.

