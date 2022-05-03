COVID symptoms impact people in the east long after the virus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Department of Health and Human Services says COVID-19 research studies show some people will continue to struggle with respiratory issues like brain fog, fatigue, and difficulty breathing long after they have tested positive.

Onslow County resident Marie Heward said she tested positive for COVID-19 back in September of 2021 and is still struggling to recover from the virus in a number of ways.

“The loss of taste, loss of smell. I was diagnosed with a sinus infection at the same time and then at the end of January I got ‘smell’, but it’s not smell. It’s not normal. Everything is rotted or chemical,” said Heward.

The NCDHHS says research studies show a number of people who have tested positive for the virus still struggle with various lingering symptoms.

“Some studies are showing about 30%, some studies are showing about 75% of people may have some long COVID symptoms,” said NCDHHS’s Dr. Elizabeth Tilson.

Heward - a former trucker - says the lack of smell made her step away from her job.

“I’m tired. I obviously if you drive 11 hours behind the wheel you can’t be tired because you could kill yourself and other people with a crash. I can’t smell if my brakes overheat. I can’t smell if my truck has caught fire. None of those smells registered to me anymore so I’m a liability on the road at this point,” she said.

Heward’s terminally ill son, Jordan Heward expressed how it hurts him to see his mom wrestle with the symptoms, despite having challenges of his own.

“The toughest part definitely seeing that she’s going through if not the same amount of pain more than I do on a daily. Not only for me but everybody in my house. It puts into perspective how much she’s really going through and she’s trying to deal with it by herself. We all try our best to help her out.”

Despite kidney failure and renal disease, Jordan says the hardest battle for him is seeing his mom struggle to keep the family afloat.

Dr. Tilson explained research for a cure for lingering symptoms is still being conducted.

NCDHHS says studies have shown that vaccination post COVID have helped significantly reduce some lingering symptoms for individuals.

