Clay pigeon shooting competition to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - If you enjoy clay pigeon shooting there’s a great event taking place here in Eastern Carolina this weekend that also helps your local children’s hospital.

The 25th Annual Colony Tire & Southern Pines Timber & Pinnacle Trailer Sales Sporting Clays Miracle Shoot is taking place at Hunters’ Point Sporting Clays in Washington this Friday and Saturday.

Organized by Log A Load For Kids, the proceeds from this event will go straight to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

There are several different competitions and prizes.

