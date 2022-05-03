Carolina Hurricanes open series with impressive home win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes got up and never looked back as they took game one of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Boston Bruins 5-1.

The Canes got goals by Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter in the 2nd to pull ahead 2-0.

They surrendered one in the third but responded with goals from Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck, and Andrei Svechnikov in the 3rd to clinch the series opening victory.

Antti Raanta stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced in the win.

The Canes host Boston in game two of the series Wednesday night at 7 PM.

