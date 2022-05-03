Advertisement

Carolina Hurricanes open series with impressive home win

Canes 5, Bruins 1
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Hurricanes got up and never looked back as they took game one of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Boston Bruins 5-1.

The Canes got goals by Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter in the 2nd to pull ahead 2-0.

They surrendered one in the third but responded with goals from Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck, and Andrei Svechnikov in the 3rd to clinch the series opening victory.

Antti Raanta stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced in the win.

The Canes host Boston in game two of the series Wednesday night at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Quintin Freeman
Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize

Latest News

Jacksonville H.S. golfer Jones commits to UNC Charlotte
Jacksonville H.S. golfer Jones commits to UNC Charlotte
Chase Elliott wins for first time since 2020
Elliott wins Dover NASCAR Cup Series race
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
2022 Kentucky Derby Draw announced
ECU baseball
ECU baseball earns sweep over Cincinnati, leads AAC