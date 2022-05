GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school baseball and softball saw some big time match ups in Bear Grass on Monday.

Baseball

Bear Grass Charter (16-5) 5, Northside-Pinetown (16-6) 3

Sotball

Wayne Christian (15-5) 3, Bear Grass Charter (17-4) 2

