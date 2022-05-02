Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man became the first winner in a new $5 million lottery game.
Mario Delgado bought a $30 scratch-off ticket from the Speedway on North Memorial Drive in Greenville.
On Friday, he had to choose between an annual cash prize of $250,000 over 20 years or a $3 million lump-sum payout. He took the lump-sum and after state and federal taxes Delgado walked away with $2.130,309.
The 200X The Cash game debuted in March and still has five $5 million prizes to be claimed.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.