Troopers: man released from hospital following Lenoir County crash

(Allison Baker)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man was taken to the hospital after running into a power poll Sunday in Lenoir County.

Lenoir County officials say the crash happened at 600 W New Bern Road yesterday around 12:04 p.m.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, a car traveling west on US 70 ran off the roadway to the right, down an embankment, hit a power pole then overturned.

Troopers say the car was driven by Michael Pike of La Grange who was taken to Vidant Medical Center and released.

The highway was closed in both directions from Highway 11/55 to US 258 S as Southwood and Kinston fire crews worked with Lenoir County EMS and patrol troopers to clear the road.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, no residential or commercial power outages were reported.

