Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night. The shooting occurred...
One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Latest News

The House Jan. 6 panel requests interviews with three additional GOP lawmakers, including Mo...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
Former teacher accused in secret peeping case to go before judge