Pitt County School District commemorates World Asthma Day

World Asthma Day
World Asthma Day(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday is World Asthma Day, and one local school district is raising awareness of the condition to help close gaps in asthma care.

There are nearly 90 pinwheels outside of Sugg Bundy Elementary in Farmville, and each one represents a student living with asthma.

Respiratory therapists with Vidant Health are teaming up with Pitt County Schools to raise awareness about the seriousness of the condition and the importance of making sure students receive the proper care.

Bailey Edwards, respiratory care manager with Vidant Health says that kids can miss days of school if their condition is not properly managed, and that often means parents missing days of work as well.

“The kids can cough and cough and cough and it disrupts the actual learning environment. They are sick, they can’t concentrate, so us coming to the school to provide education on how to use their medication properly and keep their asthma controlled keeps them in school.”

There are currently more than 1,000 students in Pitt County Schools receiving help with their asthma.

