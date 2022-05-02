Advertisement

Person of interest wanted in adult business theft

Jacksonville police today released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in an April 22nd theft from Priscilla McCall's on Western Boulevard.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are hoping you can help them solve a theft from an adult novelty business.

Jacksonville police today released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in an April 22nd theft from Priscilla McCall’s on Western Boulevard.

Police say the man is in his late 30s to early 40s with a dark goatee and is 5′7 to 5′9 tall. At the time the man was wearing a blue jacket with black shoulders, blue jeans, black and white Nike shoes, a white baseball hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information on the person of interest should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

