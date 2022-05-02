Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to announce purchase of body cams

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is set to announce the purchase of their new body-worn camera system Monday morning.

Onslow County Deputies say they bought the system with grant money from the United States Department of Justice. They were awarded $129,537 to be spread out over a three year period.

Using the funds, the office was able to buy 93 body-worn cameras which were given out across several divisions.

The office partnered with Motorola Solutions to purchase their WatchGuard V300 Body-Worn Camera Solution.

Deputies are set to hold a press conference Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the purchase in detail.

