Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to announce purchase of body cams
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is set to announce the purchase of their new body-worn camera system Monday morning.
Onslow County Deputies say they bought the system with grant money from the United States Department of Justice. They were awarded $129,537 to be spread out over a three year period.
Using the funds, the office was able to buy 93 body-worn cameras which were given out across several divisions.
The office partnered with Motorola Solutions to purchase their WatchGuard V300 Body-Worn Camera Solution.
Deputies are set to hold a press conference Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. to discuss the purchase in detail.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.