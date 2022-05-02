Advertisement

National Small Business Week underway

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week is National Small Business Week, and customers are encouraged to support their favorite local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Small Business Administration says there are more than 32 million small businesses across our country with more than 910,000 here in North Carolina.

Those businesses often provide employment for area residents and help support the local tax base.

Small business owners are also known for supporting community activities including festivals and sports leagues and teams.

At The Corner Spa in downtown Farmville staff members say small businesses are a big part of creating a sense of community.

Stephanie Kordulewski, Salon Manager says, “Having that relationship with everyone that comes in, and getting to really know them is the biggest thing.”

Customers are encouraged to eat and shop locally this week in person or by purchasing gift cards to their favorite local businesses.

