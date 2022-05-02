McMillian, Ford sign Undrafted Free Agent contracts with NFL teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL Draft came and went without any ECU football players called this year. But that doesn’t mean some aren’t going to the League.

After the draft, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian signed as an Undrafted Free Agent with the Denver Broncos.

Fellow member of the Pirates secondary this year, Safety D.J. Ford, also found a home as a UDFA signing with the New York Jets.

There is still time for rookie camp invites and future UDFA signings for the other Pirates hoping to turn pro.

