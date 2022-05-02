Advertisement

McMillian, Ford sign Undrafted Free Agent contracts with NFL teams

McMillian with Denver, Ford with NY Jets
Ja'Quan McMillian
Ja'Quan McMillian
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NFL Draft came and went without any ECU football players called this year. But that doesn’t mean some aren’t going to the League.

After the draft, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian signed as an Undrafted Free Agent with the Denver Broncos.

Fellow member of the Pirates secondary this year, Safety D.J. Ford, also found a home as a UDFA signing with the New York Jets.

There is still time for rookie camp invites and future UDFA signings for the other Pirates hoping to turn pro.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night. The shooting occurred...
One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Latest News

J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes top Devils to stay red hot to close season
Rose baseball blanks New Bern
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
Washington blanks Croatan on the road
Undefeated Washington softball keeps rolling with win at Croatan