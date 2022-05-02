Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police have arrested a man after they say he kidnapped another man, held him against his will, and forced the participation in sex offenses.

Antonio Avent was arrested Sunday after police said he ran from them at Vidant North Hospital. Police said the man was later caught on Buffaloe Street where they recovered the victim’s cell phone and drug paraphernalia.

The victim showed up at the police department last Saturday night saying he had been held against his will by a man with a weapon.

The 38-year-old Avent has been charged with kidnapping, forced sex offense, felony larceny, resist delay and obstruct, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Avent was given a $61,000 and has court dates of May 23rd and May 26th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.