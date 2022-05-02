Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity building; Sea breeze storms possible late today

The heat is on this week with needed rain chances as well
WITN First Alert Forecast for May 2, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer like heat will lock in this week with highs lifting to the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity levels making it feel more like the low 90s throughout the week. Monday and Tuesday will bring isolated late day showers and storms, but most areas should stay dry. The main focus late Monday will be along the sea breeze front which will extend between 20 and 50 miles inland from the beaches. A better chance of widespread showers and storms will move in on Wednesday with a lull on Thursday before another round of downpours becomes possible Friday.

A few strong storms will be possible both Wednesday and Friday with strong winds and small hailstones. Rainfall totals through the week should run around 1-2″ for most areas with a few higher totals. We won’t end the drought this week, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Monday

Mostly sunny, warm and muggy with a few sea breezes storms late. High of 86. Wind: SW 10-15. PM rain chance: 20%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with scattered PM showers/storms. Wind: SW-10. High of 89. Rain chance: 30%.

Wednesday

Staying very warm and muggy with widespread afternoon showers and storms. Wind: SW 10-15+. High 88. Rain chance: 60%.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies. Wind: N-7. High 83. Rain chance: 20%.

Friday

Variably cloudy with showers and storms becoming likley. Wind SW 10-15. High 84. Rain chance 60%

