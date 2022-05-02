Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released the name of an inmate who died Friday night inside the Beaufort County jail.

Quintin Freeman, of Greenville, was being held on felony charges from Beaufort, Pitt, and Wilson counties.

Deputies say other inmates summoned detention officers after they witnessed Freeman suffer an unknown medical emergency.

Officers inside the jail began life-saving measures on the 31-year-old man until EMS arrived. Deputies say efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into Freeman’s death, which is normal procedure, while his death has also been reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

