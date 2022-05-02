Advertisement

Inmate who died inside Beaufort County jail identified

Quintin Freeman
Quintin Freeman(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released the name of an inmate who died Friday night inside the Beaufort County jail.

Quintin Freeman, of Greenville, was being held on felony charges from Beaufort, Pitt, and Wilson counties.

Deputies say other inmates summoned detention officers after they witnessed Freeman suffer an unknown medical emergency.

Officers inside the jail began life-saving measures on the 31-year-old man until EMS arrived. Deputies say efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into Freeman’s death, which is normal procedure, while his death has also been reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night. The shooting occurred...
One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Latest News

North Memorial Drive Speedway
Winterville man lands $5 million lottery prize
Jacksonville police today released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in an April...
Person of interest wanted in adult business theft
Antonio Avent
Man charged with kidnapping another man, forcing sex offenses
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer