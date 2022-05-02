Infant siblings killed in Rocky Mount honored with neighborhood vigil

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Family and friends gathered Saturday in Rocky Mount to hold a vigil for the two children that died after being found unresponsive inside a car earlier in April.

As WRAL reports, attendees cried, sang and lifted each other in prayer.

3-month-old Kamryn and his 1-year-old sister Noel were found unresponsive inside a vehicle on the 900 block of Drew Street last Saturday.

The father of the 1-year-old was emotional. He wasn’t ready to talk but shared his favorite pictures of his daughter.

“I’m just glad they came. Once everything dies down I’m gonna put the stuffed animals in a bag and I’m going to donate to the family to let them know how the community really feels,” said Sharon Haris, a neighbor.

Officials said the children were found with burns and bruises. Both children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Haris, who organized the vigil, said she didn’t know the children or family, but as a grandmother herself she was touched deeply.

“I wouldn’t want this to happen to my grandkids. I really wouldn’t,” said Haris. “I know the kids have family and right now I know what you’re going through. I just want to let them know that we do care.”

Rocky Mount police arrested and charged the mother and her boyfriend for the death of both children.

21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter due to negligence and two counts of felony child abuse.

Noel and Butler were both bonded out.

Haris said there needs to be change because this could have been prevented.

“I think they need to give a lot of people parenting classes, for young kids to have babies they need parenting classes because this right here is happening too often with babies dying,” said Haris “Yeah, I think parenting classes would help a lot.”

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to contact Rocky Mount Police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.