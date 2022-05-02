Advertisement

G.O.A.T. study break: ECU bringing goats to library during finals week

Goats, generic
Goats, generic(WILX)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s finals week at East Carolina University, so the school’s library is headed to the farm to help with all that stress.

Students at Joyner Library will have the chance to take part in some goat therapy Monday afternoon.

The hopes the meetup with the furry farm friends will help students melt away the exam anxieties for a few minutes before heading back to the study room.

The goat therapy session is from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the courtyard in Joyner Library.

Final exams run through Thursday, leading up to commencement ceremonies on Friday.

