Former teacher charged with secretly recording students makes court appearance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former middle school teacher, accused last week of having a hidden camera in his Jacksonville classroom, went before a judge late this morning.

Stephen Bera is facing 10 counts of using or installing a photographic image and 10 counts of possessing photographic images from peeping.

Bera was a language arts teacher at New Bridge Middle School who resigned after his arrest.

Police learned of a possible hidden camera in the man’s classroom Thursday evening. Since then they have been pouring over videos they seized from Bera after searching his classroom and home in Jacksonville.

Parents of students at the school say they are still taken aback by the news.

“You don’t expect your 6th grader to come home and just bust out with you know what is pedophilia you know you know? you’re like what?” said New Bridge Middle School sixth-grade parent Kim Wilkes.

Authorities say videos showed students in various stages of undress. Police would not explain why students would be undressing in Bera’s classroom.

In a brief first court appearance in District Court, the judge gave Bera a court-appointed attorney and set his next court date for May 23rd.

Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee explained Bera’s charges fall under a class I felony. This is the lowest felony charge a criminal can receive in the state of North Carolina. Lee says it is a community-based punishment.

“The next step after this is now we will be waiting for a law enforcement reports, in other words, discovery in addition to that the state will be reviewing all those documents making sure we’ve got all the appropriate charges or if there should be additional charges,” said Lee.

And with no prior record, Lee says Bera will not serve an active sentence if convicted but says restrictions can be placed on a non-active sentence because Bera faces felony charges.

Bera was released from jail after posting a $38,000 bond.

Parents are disappointed in the news of the former teacher’s release.

“Isn’t that a shame? That kind of tells you like if your children are exposed to this and then that doesn’t even qualify as a really harsh crime. I’m wondering how he slipped through. I don’t know what more they could have done. It’s going to scar them you know? Thinking about that. That somebody looked at them without their permission. If they can’t feel like they’re protected at school how can they go out into society and feel like they’re protected anywhere,” said Wilke.

Police said at this point there is nothing to indicate the teacher had any physical contact with any of the children.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.