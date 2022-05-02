Former teacher accused in secret peeping case to go before judge

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former middle school teacher, accused last week of having a hidden camera in his Jacksonville classroom, will go before a judge today.

Stephen Bera is facing 10 counts of using or installing a photographic image and 10 counts of possessing photographic images from peeping.

Bera was a language arts teacher at New Bridge Middle School who resigned after his arrest.

Police learned of a possible hidden camera in the man’s classroom Thursday evening. Since then they have been pouring over videos they seized from Bera after searching his classroom and home in Jacksonville.

Authorities say videos showed students in various stages of undress. Police would not explain why students would be undressing in Bera’s classroom.

Bera is out of jail after posting a $38,000 bond.

Police said at this point there is nothing to indicate the teacher had any physical contact with any of the children.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.