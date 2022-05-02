ENC farmers adjust planting techniques during drought

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though rain is in the forecast, it might not be enough to put a dent in the drought most of Eastern Carolina is facing.

The owner of Homeplace Strawberry Farms, Steve Sutton, says he planted his strawberries earlier during the planting season, so they weren’t affected by the drought.

“We’ve had a good season at that, we like to control the water that hits a strawberry plant,” Sutton said.

Meanwhile, Sutton is changing his technique to plant corn and soybeans.

“The old saying is ‘playing in the dust and the bins will bust.’ It’s a little dry but we’re all ‘no-till’ and we’re still finding moisture and the areas that we’re planting at.”

Sutton says ‘no-tilling’ is a farming technique where farmers literally don’t till the land, to keep moisture in the ground.

Unfortunately, there’s not much moisture in the ground or air right now.

With a majority of Eastern Carolina in a severe drought, WITN’s Phillip Williams says we’re going to need a lot of rain to get us out of this dry spell.

“We need about 3-5 inches above average just to get us back to where we should be this time of the year. For example, for the month of May, we average about 4-4.5 inches of rainfall. If we made it more like 7-8 inches a month, that’ll bring us back to where we should be,” Williams said.

Homeplace Strawberry Farms is hosting a ‘Spring Fest’ on Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

