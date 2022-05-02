Advertisement

Elliott wins Dover NASCAR Cup Series race

First win for Elliott since 2020
Chase Elliott wins for first time since 2020
Chase Elliott wins for first time since 2020(Getty Images)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Chase Elliott snapped a 26-race winless streak when the 2020 NASCAR champion pulled away down the stretch to win the rain-delayed Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Elliott led the final 53 laps and won his 14th career Cup race. He made it another win for Hendrick Motorsports on the mile concrete track. Elliott followed teammate Alex Bowman’s checkered flag a year ago, and a Hendrick driver won for the 22nd time at Dover.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second and had his first top-five finish of the season for JTG Daugherty Racing.

Ross Chastain was third for Trackhouse Racing. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell finished fourth.

The race was red-flagged Sunday with teammates Kyle Larson and Elliott sitting first and second.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night. The shooting occurred...
One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Latest News

Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
2022 Kentucky Derby Draw announced
ECU baseball
ECU baseball earns sweep over Cincinnati, leads AAC
Ja'Quan McMillian
McMillian, Ford sign Undrafted Free Agent contracts with NFL teams
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road
J.H. Rose baseball blanks New Bern on the road