Edgecombe County man felling “skippy” after winning lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man hits a $133,510 jackpot with the $5 Fast Play ticket.

Barry King, of Tarboro, bought the lucky Blizzard Bingo ticket at the Food Lion on Western Boulevard in Tarboro.

“I’m feeling just skippy right now,” King said.

King, 73, says he came home from the story and gave his girlfriend the ticket to check the numbers.

“All of a sudden she yelled, ‘I got all the numbers, I got all the numbers,’” King said. “I didn’t believe her so I checked it too.”

King said he initially thought she made a mistake when he checked her ticket, but then he realized she had it right.

“We are both so happy,” King said. “This is really going to help us.”

King claimed his prize Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $94,807. He said he wants to pay some bills and buy a new car.

