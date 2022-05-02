ECU baseball earns sweep over Cincinnati, leads AAC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU baseball team completed a three game sweep of Cincinnati this weekend with a 6-3 win on Sunday.

The Pirates had many different players step up for them in the series. Friday Alec Makarewicz went 1-3, scored twice, drove in two, had a homer and a walk in ECU’s 9-7 win.

On Saturday, a hard fought battle but ECU came out on top 4-3. Jacob Starling went 2 for 3 and scored a run in the win.

Sunday, Brycen Worrell hit book end home runs for ECU in their 6-3 victory. He went 3 for 4 with 2 runs, and 4 RBI.

ECU takes over sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference with the sweep. The Pirates are 27-18 overall. 11-4 in the AAC.

No mid-week game for ECU this week.

ECU is at Memphis next weekend for a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday series.

