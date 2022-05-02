Eastern Carolina experts stress importance of mental wellbeing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It’s been used as a time to focus on mental wellness since 1949. WITN talked to two people who specialize in mental health treatment in Eastern Carolina. They explained why it’s so important to focus on caring for ourselves now more than ever.

“There’s no health without mental health,” said ECU Health System Service Line Admin for Behavioral Health Glenn Simpson. With Covid-19 restrictions easing, the reality of the virus’ impact on our mental health is coming to light. “The more recent data shows that many of us have had anxiety or related symptoms or depressive symptoms related directly or indirectly to the pandemic.”

While it’s a tough reality to face, Uplift Executive Director Garrett Taylor says it’s an opportunity to look inward.

“I employ everyone during this time to really take accountability of what their stressors are. Really do an inventory because you do not come out of a situation like this without being changed,” Taylor explained.

Young people especially struggled with the changes and isolation during lockdown.

“What you see is a lot of children who, in key years - these are very fundamental and key years - they have been alienated from any kind of social interaction,” Taylor said.

Not only did the pandemic bring mental health issues to the forefront, but some recent deaths demonstrate just how many people out there are suffering. For example, when Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst took her life at the end of 2021. Naomi Judd’s death this past weekend is another example. She spent her life battling depression. They serve as reminders that even those who look great on the outside can be suffering.

“Our most recent data shows about 50 million (adults) Americans have a diagnosable mental illness,” explained Simpson.

Even so - there is hope.

“The good news in all of this is mental illness is very treatable, and in many cases, recoverable,” Simpson said. He added that it’s always better to get treatment for mental illness as soon as you notice the problem. Just like with cancer, heart disease or any physical condition: the longer you go without treatment, the more the illness will progress.

If you would like to learn more about mental health, Vidant is holding its annual Mental Health Matter series on May 17. It is virtual and will center around topics like life after the mask, emotional freedom and how to rekindle relationships. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.