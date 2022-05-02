Advertisement

Airbnb’s COVID refund policy is ending

Airbnb has announced its popular COVID-19 refund policy is ending as of May 31. After that...
Airbnb has announced its popular COVID-19 refund policy is ending as of May 31. After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs, even if their reason for canceling was due to the coronavirus.(Source: Airbnb via CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb has announced its popular COVID-19 refund policy is ending as of May 31.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs, even if their reason for canceling was due to the coronavirus.

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty.

Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property. Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, while others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide another refund option for customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death
Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash
One woman is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount late Saturday night. The shooting occurred...
One dead after late night shooting Rocky Mount
NWS Morehead City dedicates weather balloon launch to meteorology students killed in crash
Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin

Latest News

School officials are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class of mostly...
Parents call for teacher to be fired after 'unacceptable' lessons on slavery
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
The lawmakers voiced American solidarity with Ukraine and got a first-hand assessment of the...
US leaders make surprise Ukraine trip as Senate prepares relief package
DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado, holding plaque, was honored for saving the life of Caryn...
DoorDash driver saves unconscious customer’s life during delivery