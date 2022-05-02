2022 Kentucky Derby Draw announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Zandon and filly Nest are the morning-line favorites for the 148th Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, which will host both marquee races at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

Trained by Chad Brown, Zandon drew 3-1 odds and will start Saturday from the No. 10 post among 20 horses for the $3 million marquee event for 3-year-olds.

Nest drew the No. 4 post among 14 fillies for the Oaks and is the 5-2 favorite for Friday’s $1.25 million, 1 1/8th-mile race

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.