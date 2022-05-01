Advertisement

OHLA hosts Onslow County sheriff candidate forum on Sunday

Election 2022
Election 2022(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow Hispanic Latino Association is hosting a forum for candidates running for sheriff.

The debate will be on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 100 Recreation Lane, Jacksonville, NC 28546, Shelter 1.

There are four republicans running to replace current Sheriff Hans Miller.

  • Chris Thomas
  • Jacob Donnenwirth
  • John Yopp
  • J. J. Zamora

All but Donnenwirth will be at the forum. Candidates are expected to answer questions about budgets, school resource officers and building trust with the Onslow County Communities.

The forum is open to the public.

