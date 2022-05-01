Morehead City meteorologists honor students killed in Kansas crash

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Morehead City location dedicated their Sunday morning weather balloon launch to the three students killed in a crash on their way home from storm chasing in Kansas.

Nicholas Nair, Gavin Short, and Drake Brooks were students of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.

The three students driving southbound on Interstate 35 when their car hydroplaned and was hit by a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa, OK.

The National Weather Service releases 92 weather balloons twice a day, each day of the year at various locations in the US and its territories.

The balloons measure atmospheric pressure, temperature, and relative humidity as they climb in the air. That information is sent to scientists on the ground every two seconds to produce a forecast model report.

“We send our love from North Carolina to their family, friends, and the entire Norman/OU weather community,” the team wrote in a Facebook post. “The weather community is tightly-knit and we mourn the loss of these young students. May they rest in peace.”

Weather balloon flights typically last about two hours and can drift as far as 125 miles away.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.