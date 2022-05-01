Montford Point Marine museum reopens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After recovering from damage from Hurricane Florence, the Montford Point Marine museum reopened in Jacksonville.

Original Montford Point marines attended the ceremony and buried a time capsule to remember their service.

The museum spotlights the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps following an executive order by President Roosevelt in 1941.

