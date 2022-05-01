Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate has died at the Beaufort County Detention Center and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of their death.

Help was called to the facility around 7:42 p.m. Friday night for an unknown medical emergency.

They were unable to revive the inmate.

Following procedure, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they immediately notified the District Attorney’s office and the SBI to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN as we share new details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.