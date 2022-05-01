Advertisement

Inmate dead in Beaufort Co, SBI investigates cause of death

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate has died at the Beaufort County Detention Center and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the cause of their death.

Help was called to the facility around 7:42 p.m. Friday night for an unknown medical emergency.

They were unable to revive the inmate.

Following procedure, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they immediately notified the District Attorney’s office and the SBI to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN as we share new details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
CHIEF: Video shows students in various stages of undress
(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Onslow County deputies, along with Jacksonville police, the FBI, and NCIS have been...
Jacksonville business owner charged with trafficking opium/heroin
Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
Newport woman killed in moped accident

Latest News

One dead, one hospitalized in Rocky Mount park shooting
One dead, one hospitalized in Rocky Mount park shooting
Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marine museum reopens in Jacksonville
Police ask for help in search for missing child
Police ask for help in search for missing child
Community members to honor Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune
Montford Point Marine museum reopens in Jacksonville