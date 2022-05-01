Advertisement

Hwy 70 traffic flowing after driver trapped in car crash

(Allison Baker)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - All lanes of traffic on Highway 70 in Kinston are open and flowing after a major crash shut down the road for hours.

Lenoir County officials say the crash happened at 600 W New Bern Road.

One car was overturned, there was a person trapped inside a car, and power lines were down at the scene. The county is waiting to hear from Duke Energy on the impact to surrounding areas.

The highway was closed in both directions from Highway 11/55 to US 258 S as Southwood and Kinston fire crews worked with Lenoir County EMS and patrol troopers to clear the road.

The Vidant EastCare helicopter was also called to assist.

Highway Patrol troopers say they are no longer on the scene.

