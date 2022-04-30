Police ask for help in search for missing child
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.
Maeve Bourgeois was last seen leaving Havelock Middle School on Friday around 3 p.m.
The girl is about 5′7″ and weighs 125 pounds. She was wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a dark blue shirt.
If you have any information on Bourgeois’ location, contact the police at 252-447-3212.
