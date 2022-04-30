PCC hosts NC GOP candidate forum on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Toady, the N.C. GOP First Congressional District is hosting a candidate forum this at Pitt Community College inside the Fulford building.

From 6:00PM to 8:00PM, each candidate will be given questions that have been selected by the Forum Committee. The candidates will also be given questions taken from the audience. This event is open and free to the public.

The NC primary election is on Tuesday, May 17.

