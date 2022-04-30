One dead, one hospitalized in Rocky Mount park shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot at Martin Luther King Park in Rocky Mount on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to 800 E. Virginia St. around 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

There, they found the two shooting victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

The shooting is under investigation. Those with information are asked to call police at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

