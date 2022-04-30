Advertisement

NOTRA and CAR hosts listening forum for Pitt County candidates Saturday

The North of the River Association (NOTRA) and Coalition Against Racism (CAR) are hosting a candidate listening forum. Candidates in Pitt County running for public office will be addressing questions and comments from the audience.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — The North of the River Association (NOTRA) and Coalition Against Racism (CAR) are hosting a candidate listening forum. Candidates in Pitt County running for public office will be addressing questions and comments from the audience.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Greenville.

The event will give the residents of Pitt County an opportunity to question the candidates about the issues that are important to them, including the siting of data-mining for cryptocurrency within the confines of Pitt County.

NOTRA is a group of concerned Greenville residents who live north of the Tar River and our Pitt County allies. CAR is a mass movement that fights for the rights of minorities and workers in eastern North Carolina.

