Montford Point Marine Museum holds grand reopening Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Montford Point Marine Museum is holding a grand reopening Saturday at 11 a.m.

The reopening comes days after the 80th Anniversary of when the base first opened in preparation for training African American Marines.

An estimated 20,000 African American Marines trained at Montford Point until 1949 when the military was fully integrated and the training base deactivated.

In 1974, Montford Point was renamed Camp Johnson in honor of Sergeant Major Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, a drill instructor who enlisted in the Marines after service in the Army and Navy and eventually outranked his own instructors in years of service.

Today, Camp Johnson is home of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools. It is also home to the museum, where artifacts from 1942-1949 tell the story of the Montford Point Marines.

