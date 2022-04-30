Advertisement

Montford Point Marine Museum holds grand reopening Saturday

The Montford Point Marine Museum is holding a grand reopening Saturday at 11 a.m. Pictured is...
The Montford Point Marine Museum is holding a grand reopening Saturday at 11 a.m. Pictured is an artifact depicting Montford Point Marine Sergeant Major Russell O. Baker.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Montford Point Marine Museum is holding a grand reopening Saturday at 11 a.m.

The reopening comes days after the 80th Anniversary of when the base first opened in preparation for training African American Marines.

An estimated 20,000 African American Marines trained at Montford Point until 1949 when the military was fully integrated and the training base deactivated.

In 1974, Montford Point was renamed Camp Johnson in honor of Sergeant Major Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, a drill instructor who enlisted in the Marines after service in the Army and Navy and eventually outranked his own instructors in years of service.

Today, Camp Johnson is home of Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools. It is also home to the museum, where artifacts from 1942-1949 tell the story of the Montford Point Marines.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
CHIEF: Video shows students in various stages of undress
(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
Newport woman killed in moped accident
WCPS to build new elementary school
Eastern Carolina county receives grant for new elementary school

Latest News

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the North Carolina Department of...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office and NC Department of Insurance host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors hold rally in Jacksonville
Camp Lejeune Marines, sailors and civilians, as well as community leaders and former service...
Community members to honor Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune
Thursday marked one year since Andrew Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home.
Elizabeth City activists host rally to mark one year anniversary of Andrew Brown shooting