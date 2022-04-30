Advertisement

Elizabeth City activists host rally to mark one year anniversary of Andrew Brown shooting

Thursday marked one year since Andrew Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home.
Thursday marked one year since Andrew Brown was shot and killed outside his Elizabeth City home.(WITN)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CIT, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City activists and community members will hold a march to mark the one year anniversary of the police killing of unarmed man, Andrew Brown Jr.

The Brown family will join community leaders at the K.E. White Graduate Center as they hold a march, vigil, and press conference in Elizabeth City to honor Andrew Brown and continue calls for police accountability, justice, and transparency.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a “Journey to Justice” rally followed by a march to the polls. Speakers will include:

• The Family of Andrew Brown, Jr.

• Deborah Maxwell - President, NC NAACP

• Daryl Atkinson- Co-Director, Forward Justice

• Danielle Brown - Executive Director, Black Voters Matter

• Marcus Bass - Executive Director, Advance North Carolina

• Kerwin Pittman - Director of Policy & Program, Emancipate NC

• Ashley Mitchell - Attorney, Forward Justice

• Chenice Mccullough - Student Government Association President Elect, ECSU

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on Old Stantonsburg Road near the Highway 11 overpass.
Driver dies in fiery Greenville crash
The teacher was charged by Jacksonville police on Thursday.
CHIEF: Video shows students in various stages of undress
(Top) Trent McGee, Aileen Peacock. (Bottom) Lauren Phillips, Kimber Stone.
Chamber staffer in critical condition, others in fair or good after Greenville crash
Police say the moped driver pulled out in front of the pickup truck.
Newport woman killed in moped accident
WCPS to build new elementary school
Eastern Carolina county receives grant for new elementary school

Latest News

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the North Carolina Department of...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office and NC Department of Insurance host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
Veterans gathered to protest outside the VA Louisville Regional Office on Wednesday calling for...
Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors hold rally in Jacksonville
Camp Lejeune Marines, sailors and civilians, as well as community leaders and former service...
Community members to honor Vietnam veterans during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune
The Montford Point Marine Museum is holding a grand reopening Saturday at 11 a.m. Pictured is...
Montford Point Marine Museum holds grand reopening Saturday