Elizabeth City activists host rally to mark one year anniversary of Andrew Brown shooting

ELIZABETH CIT, N.C. (WITN) -Elizabeth City activists and community members will hold a march to mark the one year anniversary of the police killing of unarmed man, Andrew Brown Jr.

The Brown family will join community leaders at the K.E. White Graduate Center as they hold a march, vigil, and press conference in Elizabeth City to honor Andrew Brown and continue calls for police accountability, justice, and transparency.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a “Journey to Justice” rally followed by a march to the polls. Speakers will include:

• The Family of Andrew Brown, Jr.

• Deborah Maxwell - President, NC NAACP

• Daryl Atkinson- Co-Director, Forward Justice

• Danielle Brown - Executive Director, Black Voters Matter

• Marcus Bass - Executive Director, Advance North Carolina

• Kerwin Pittman - Director of Policy & Program, Emancipate NC

• Ashley Mitchell - Attorney, Forward Justice

• Chenice Mccullough - Student Government Association President Elect, ECSU

