‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to meet fans at 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show Saturday

The 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show on Saturday will feature special guest Tom Wopat. Wopat is known for his role as Luke Duke on the television series "Dukes of Hazzard."
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 5th Annual PCC Car Club Car Show will take place Saturday at the Craig M. Goess Construction & Industrial Technology Building. The car show begins at 9 a.m.

Tom Wopat, most well-known for his role as Luke Duke on the television series “Dukes of Hazzard,” will be the event’s special guest. He will be signing autographs and posing for photos with fans between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Registration for the car show will take place between 9 a.m. and noon. The registration fee is $20, with event proceeds benefitting the PCC Automotive Systems Technology program.

Participants in the car show will compete for trophies in eight different categories. The trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m.

This year’s event also features a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

